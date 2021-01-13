Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 3

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 1 Results:

Spoiler

65.38% Persona 4 Specialist
61.54% Super Mario Galaxy Buoy Base Underwater
50.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Investigation (2004)
50.00% Ikaruga Ideal
46.15% Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Bad Situation
42.31% LocoRoco Bu Bu Poruche (Yellow’s Theme)
38.46% Under Defeat Tears Which Died [STAGE 5]
38.46% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Investigation, Middle Stage (2004)
38.46% Wild Arms 5 The Me of Yesterday Has Been Surpassed
38.46% Shadow Hearts From The New World Lady Tears II
38.46% Super Paper Mario Title
34.62% Mirror’s Edge Ropeburn
30.77% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
30.77% Tales of Legendia melfes~ Shining Blue
26.92% DJMax Trilogy Super Sonic (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham)
26.92% God Hand Rainy Rose
26.92% Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle End of the Cold Winter (Soar Theme of Date’s House)
23.08% Persona 4 A New World Fool
19.23% Super Paper Mario Closing Battle
19.23% Afrika Afrika Jambo Jambo
19.23% Super Paper Mario River Twygz Bed
19.23% God of War Song of the Siren / The Challenge of Atlas
15.38% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Reign of the Septims
15.38% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Escape from Durnholde

Persona 4 and Super Mario Galaxy coming in strong to start things off. I wouldn’t be surprised to see both games in the runoff round.

We’re still early, and the shift to top 384 might change things slightly, but last time around the magic number for qualification settled at just north of 40%. If that’s the case this time, our top 6 here look to be in pretty good shape, while everyone on the 38.46% line should be sweating bullets.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific