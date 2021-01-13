Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 3

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 1 Results:

Spoiler 65.38% Persona 4 Specialist 61.54% Super Mario Galaxy Buoy Base Underwater 50.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Investigation (2004) 50.00% Ikaruga Ideal 46.15% Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Bad Situation 42.31% LocoRoco Bu Bu Poruche (Yellow’s Theme) 38.46% Under Defeat Tears Which Died [STAGE 5] 38.46% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Investigation, Middle Stage (2004) 38.46% Wild Arms 5 The Me of Yesterday Has Been Surpassed 38.46% Shadow Hearts From The New World Lady Tears II 38.46% Super Paper Mario Title 34.62% Mirror’s Edge Ropeburn 30.77% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.) 30.77% Tales of Legendia melfes~ Shining Blue 26.92% DJMax Trilogy Super Sonic (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham) 26.92% God Hand Rainy Rose 26.92% Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle End of the Cold Winter (Soar Theme of Date’s House) 23.08% Persona 4 A New World Fool 19.23% Super Paper Mario Closing Battle 19.23% Afrika Afrika Jambo Jambo 19.23% Super Paper Mario River Twygz Bed 19.23% God of War Song of the Siren / The Challenge of Atlas 15.38% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Reign of the Septims 15.38% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Escape from Durnholde Persona 4 and Super Mario Galaxy coming in strong to start things off. I wouldn’t be surprised to see both games in the runoff round. We’re still early, and the shift to top 384 might change things slightly, but last time around the magic number for qualification settled at just north of 40%. If that’s the case this time, our top 6 here look to be in pretty good shape, while everyone on the 38.46% line should be sweating bullets. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

