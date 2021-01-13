Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 3

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 1 Results:
|65.38%
|Persona 4
|Specialist
|61.54%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Buoy Base Underwater
|50.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Investigation (2004)
|50.00%
|Ikaruga
|Ideal
|46.15%
|Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
|Bad Situation
|42.31%
|LocoRoco
|Bu Bu Poruche (Yellow’s Theme)
|38.46%
|Under Defeat
|Tears Which Died [STAGE 5]
|38.46%
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Investigation, Middle Stage (2004)
|38.46%
|Wild Arms 5
|The Me of Yesterday Has Been Surpassed
|38.46%
|Shadow Hearts From The New World
|Lady Tears II
|38.46%
|Super Paper Mario
|Title
|34.62%
|Mirror’s Edge
|Ropeburn
|30.77%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
|30.77%
|Tales of Legendia
|melfes~ Shining Blue
|26.92%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Super Sonic (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham)
|26.92%
|God Hand
|Rainy Rose
|26.92%
|Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle
|End of the Cold Winter (Soar Theme of Date’s House)
|23.08%
|Persona 4
|A New World Fool
|19.23%
|Super Paper Mario
|Closing Battle
|19.23%
|Afrika
|Afrika Jambo Jambo
|19.23%
|Super Paper Mario
|River Twygz Bed
|19.23%
|God of War
|Song of the Siren / The Challenge of Atlas
|15.38%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Reign of the Septims
|15.38%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Escape from Durnholde
Persona 4 and Super Mario Galaxy coming in strong to start things off. I wouldn’t be surprised to see both games in the runoff round.
We’re still early, and the shift to top 384 might change things slightly, but last time around the magic number for qualification settled at just north of 40%. If that’s the case this time, our top 6 here look to be in pretty good shape, while everyone on the 38.46% line should be sweating bullets.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific