Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With The CW having delayed its slate until this year, which shows are you looking forward to reconnecting with?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14TH, 2020:

Search Party Season Four Premiere (HBO Max) UFO Witness Series Premiere (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15TH, 2021:

Belle Collective Series Premiere (OWN)

Bling Empire Series Premiere (Netflix)

Bunk’d Season Five Premiere (Disney)

Carmen Sandiego Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Disenchantment Part Three (Netflix)

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Great Performances: The Magic Of Callas (PBS)

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max)

One Night In Miami (Amazon)

Outside The Wire (Netflix)

Servant Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Clown And The Candyman (Investigation Discovery)

The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise (Hulu)

The Wrong Mr. Right (LMN)

WandaVision Series Premiere (Disney+)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17TH, 2021:

Batwoman Season Two Premiere (The CW)

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet & The Duke (PBS)

MONDAY, JANUARY 18TH, 2021:

Dino Ranch Series (Disney Jr)

9-1-1 Season Premiere (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star Season Premiere (Fox)

All-American Season Premiere (The CW)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2021:

Brother And Sister (MHz Choice)

Hello Ninja Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

The Night Caller (Sundamce Now)

The War Is Over Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2021:

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix)

For Life Spring Premiere (ABC)

Nancy Drew Season Premiere (The CW)

Riverdale Season Premiere (The CW)

Spycraft (Netflix)

