Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Five

What a day what a day. The scorching heat! The flaring tempers! But all’s well that end’s well with the death of a goodie gone baddie.

The Traveling Comrades exhaustedly bed down among tufts of grass, roots of trees, and beside cool babbling brooks. Well, one of you actually bed down in the babbling brook!

While it wasn’t quite under the sea, Ariel was certainly felt more comfortable lying in the gently flowing water of the brook. How to process what happened today? While they had had their suspicions that Jackie was a stinky old mud shark they hadn’t been able to stick to their convictions. Ariel sighed and drew up charts and tables and tiers in their head. All of a sudden they noticed something wriggling in the moon dappled water! They swum up closer to see what it was. A piece of hot dog! “Hot dog, a late night snack!” And just like that, Ariel swallowed it up! And just like that, Ariel realized too late that something was wrong! They felt a sharp barb dig into their cheek and tug them towards the bank of the brook!

WHAM went a stick.

WHAP went a second stick.

The last thing Ariel was aware of was the *flapflapflap* of wings flying off into the night.

ARIEL/MOONSTERMASH HAS DIED. They were a SIMPLE TRAVELER.

“Isaac?”

“Yes, Miria?”

“Are you still awake?”

“I am now! Why are you still awake?”

“I’m worried.“

“What about?”

“Oh, anything and everything. I think we may be in danger.”

“What makes you say that, Miria?”

“Well, Isaac, if you must know it may be that shadow that just popped out from behind that tree.”

“Wha-“

But before Isaac could finish the shadow made a series of complicated hand gestures and the two of them were ground to dust right where they were laying!

MIRIA HARVENT AND ISAAC DIAN/SIDE CHARACTER HAVE DIED. They were SIMPLE TRAVELERS.

Roles

Cowardly Lion

Dorothy

Flying Monkeys

Glinda the Good Witch

Horse of a Different Color

Lollipop Guild

Scarecrow

Tinman

Toto

Wicked Witch of the West

The Wizard of Oz

Factions

7 Town

2 Wolves

1 SK

Non-Role Related Item

Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.

UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!

This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.

Rules and Stuff

-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.

-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.

-Attack arguments not players.

-Minimum three comments per Day, please.

-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.

-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.

-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.

-Be nice to each other and have fun.

jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!

Players

1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan now moonstermash: Ariel SIMPLE TRAVELER

2) Goat: Bilbil LOLLIPOP GUILD

3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats

4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER

5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION

6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper LOLLIPOP GUILD

7) Hayes: Petra WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

8) Jude: Debette Goldry

9) Josephus: Doctor Soos

10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion

11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender TIN MAN/ SK RECRUIT

12) April: Smokey the Bear

14) dw: The Bad Guy now Sheleeta Ham: Undead Zookeeper

15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog TOTO

16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER

17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble SIMPLE TRAVELER

13) Shini: Billina

18) sic: Retsuko

19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll

20) Ralph: George Brett FLYING MONKEY

21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER

22) Marlowe: Marlowe

23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian SIMPLE TRAVELER(S)

Backups

1)

2)

3)

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 14th, AT 3pm PST

