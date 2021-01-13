Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Confidence (01/13/2021)

Some of us have too much of it. Others don’t have enough of it. And then there’s all the space in between those two data points on the sliding scale of trust in oneself . So where do you fall? What are your experiences with confidence — or lack thereof? Both yourself and with others? Did you ever had a partner who needed to be brought down to the foundation of reality? Or one who needed a bit of a nudge to actually realize that you might be into them because they thought it inconceivable?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...