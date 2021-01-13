Other

Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 13, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Laid-Back Camp is as chill and relaxing as the title suggests. If you’re looking for a comforting, sweet anime, look no further! Motivated by the premiere of season two last week, I finally started watching season one after having the show in my queue for way too long, and I can already tell this show will be bringing me lots of joy. You can watch season one on Crunchyroll, along with new episodes every Thursday.

All I want to do now is go winter camping and eat hot pot.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂