Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 13, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Laid-Back Camp is as chill and relaxing as the title suggests. If you’re looking for a comforting, sweet anime, look no further! Motivated by the premiere of season two last week, I finally started watching season one after having the show in my queue for way too long, and I can already tell this show will be bringing me lots of joy. You can watch season one on Crunchyroll, along with new episodes every Thursday.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

