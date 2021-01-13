The Day Thread Has Come Undone (1/13)

Undone is a comedy-drama series streaming on Amazon Prime.

Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) is a woman disaffected with her everyday life, until one day she gets in a car accident, and subsequently begins communicating with her deceased father (Bob Odenkirk), who pushes her to tap into her abilities to control the flow of time and help solve the mystery of his death that has haunted Alma since her childhood.

Undone follows Alma on her fantastical journeys through time and space, while anchored by the tribulations she faces in her personal life. It features a number of standout performances, including Salazar and Odenkirk, as well as Angelique Cabral as Alma’s sister Becca and Constance Marie as their mother Camila.

The first season of Undone was released in fall of 2019. The whole season is only about 3 hours, so it’s a quick watch. A second season has been ordered by Amazon, but thanks to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it remains to be seen whether Alma’s journey will continue.

