Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: mashups and mixed elements. What are some of your favorite books that combine different genres or elements? The mashup genre itself has passed its high point, but were there worthwhile entries? Or are mashups too gimmicky? Are there any mashups you’d want to see tackled by a particular writer?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

1/20: books you’d swear on

1/27: what you want to see more of (here and in the world)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...