Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 13

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Cameron, a real estate agent, showed why you don’t want to come down with horse flu;

Josiah, a risk management professional, runs the “$8 Game Show”; and

Lucy, an illustrator, met her husband working at Ben and Jerry’s. Lucy is a one-day champ with winnings of $33,100.

Lucy turned in a performance that Ken described as “very impressive”, hitting both DDs in DJ on her way to a runaway at $31,400 vs. $9,400 for Josiah and $2,300 for Cameron.

DD1 – $1,000 – NATIONAL HERITAGE AREAS – The NHA website for this region of the Mississippi River describes it as “the land where the blues began” (Cameron was $200 in the red and lost $500.)

DD2 – $1,200 – COMPANY NAME ORIGINS – This 70 proof German herbal liqueur company’s name comes from the German for “hunt master” (Lucy won $4,000 from her score of $18,200 vs. $9,400 for Josiah.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CHOREOGRAPHERS – Though he didn’t win for “Chicago” in 1976, this man has the record for most Tony Awards for choreography (With one other $2,000 clue remaining, Lucy won $4,000 from her total of $25,400 vs. $9,400 for Josiah. If Lucy had bet less than $2,600, she could have wrapped up first place going into FJ without having to be correct on DD3.)

FJ – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – The Oyapock River forms part of Brazil’s 400-mile border with the territory of this European country

Lucy was the only player to miss, but she only dropped $1, winning with $31,399 for a two-day total of $64,499.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the title song character who “spoke in class today” is “Jeremy”.

Clue selection strategy: After Lucy found DD2, she continued in the same category rather than jumped over to the only remaining untouched category to shop for DD3.

Pedantry place: The back end of a clue in BEFORE & AFTER accepted Mary Tyler Moore as working with “Lou Grant & Ted Baxter on TV”, but that would be Mary Richards. If the clue said “Ed Asner & Ted Knight”, then it would be Mary Tyler Moore.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Delta? DD2 – What is Jägermeister? DD3 – Who was Fosse? FJ – What is France?

