AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 8

Escape from Fort Bones

So there we were, crouched down in a crypt, waiting for the captain to come in and drop off this chess queen we’re looking for. I took a look at the golem, just to see if it’s expected to do something when someone enters the room, but it seems simple enough. Kinda crudely put together – I could probably tell more if I was an artificer, but most of my knowledge is pretty theoretical. Sly remembered he’d prepared some goodberries earlier and passed them around. I also set a silent Alarm spell on the chessboard, so we could go hide in the next room and still be alerted when the captain entered.

Turned out we didn’t need it, though, because we could hear her clanking her way down the stairs. Sure enough, the alarm pinged me. Sly turned into a spider to go scout the room, and when it was all clear, I poked my head in and snagged the queen with a handy Mage Hand – just in case the general left any traps. Nope, all clear! I tossed it to Uda, and I could swear she looked even grimmer after she got it, except I don’t know if that’s possible.

We used that dead elf we dragged in to set up a scene to make it look like Valenari had broken in, killed the golem, and made off with the chess piece, then tried to sneak out. We crept up the stairs, and approached the door to the sanctum…

Luckily, I’d picked up that vial of sleeping powder back in Sharn and slipped it into the tea! When we emerged, the necromancer and the envoy were sleeping like a couple of babies. Even when Uda nearly fell on one of them getting through the room, they didn’t wake up.

There was one last thing we had to take care of before leaving – finding the bones of Lara’s wife’s brother. We had a lead on where in the castle they were and those pinpointing crystals, so Petie and Cherri were able to retrieve them, but in the time it took, someone noticed our little pilfer job. The whole fort went on lockdown because of the “elf attack.” Uh-oh! Not good.

We know when it’s time to clear out, and we rushed to the washroom, where apparently everyone else got in through the sewers. Guh-ross.

And it looked like they stirred up a couple of oozes on the way in. Even grosser. Although it is very satisfying to hit an ooze with a blast of sonic energy. The way they ripple is almost hypnotic. I blew one apart that way – Petie cut one in half, and then sliced one of the halves up with some fancy footwork that was hard for the eye to even follow. Sly frizzled up the other half-slime with a fireball.

We thought we were in the clear when we saw daylight, but the captain was waiting for us, astride a bone steed and wielding the biggest, gruesomest-looking greatsword you’ve ever seen. I guess we weren’t as discreet as we tried to be somewhere along the line.

I really didn’t want to kill this poor woman. I mean, she was just doing her job! But she was taking the fight pretty seriously – summoning up skeletons for support, boxing us in with walls of bone – and things got real serious, real quick. Soon I was a lot more worried about us surviving than I was about her, especially when she rushed the group swinging that hideous sword.

It was a brutal battle. We eventually got her off that horse, but almost everyone sustained severe wounds along the way. Even I caught a stray arrow! Thank goodness for my handy-dandy ice armor. I tried to convince her to just give up, or even come with us so she wouldn’t be punished for losing the queen, but she just kept tearing into us. It was looking bad for a while, but we finally took her down, and once she was out, the skeletons just fell apart.

We tied her up – I hated to leave her to just get executed or whatever for not stopping us – and hauled her to the meeting spot, where we turned her over to our contact. Apparently she’s a bit of an unsavory character. I left her a little gold so she has something to go straight with, so I guess what happens next is up to her. (I still feel kinda bad for getting her fired, though.)

But in happier news, we were able to give Lara her brother-in-law’s remains back, AND we got a nice payout for capturing the artifact! Now that’s the kind of thing that makes wading through a sewer right after lunch worth it.

