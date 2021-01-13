AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 8

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
Today’s topic of discussion is the new Wild Magic Barbarian subclass. These Barbarians are suffused with the magical power from the Feywild, the Upper Planes, or some other realm. When they enter their rage, this magic erupts from them chaotically, causing a number of random effects.
Starting at 3rd level, your rage causes a Wild Surge. Each time you enter your rage, you roll 1d8, and the result determines what effect the surge has. Also at 3rd level, you have a Magic Awareness. As an action, you can sense the location of any spell or magic item within 60 feet of you, as long as it’s not behind total cover. You also know the school of magic of any spell you detect this way. You can use this action a number of time equal to your proficiency bonus each day.
If you roll a 1 on the d8, tendrils of shadow energy lash out from you, hitting creatures of your choice within 30 feet of you. Each of those creatures must make a CON save or take 1d12 necrotic damage. You also gain 1d12 temporary hit points.
On a roll of 2, you teleport up to 30 feet, and you can use this effect again as a bonus action on each turn until your rage ends.
On a 3, you summon a spirit that looks like a flumph or a pixies next to a creature of your choice. The spirit explodes at the end of your turn, and each creature within 5 feet must make a DEX save or take 1d6 force damage. Until your rage ends, you can repeat this effect as a bonus action each turn.
If you get a 4, the wild magic surges into your weapon, changing its damage type to force damage and granting your weapon the Light and Thrown properties. If the weapon leaves your hand, it magically reappears in your hand at the end of the turn. These changes last until your range ends.
On a roll of 5, any creature that hits you while you are raging takes 1d6 force damage in retaliation.
On a 6, you become surrounded by multicolored lights, which grant you and any allies within 10 feet of you a +1 bonus to your AC while your rage lasts.
On a 7, your surge makes flowers and vines grow around you, making the ground within 15 feet you difficult terrain while your rage lasts.
Finally, if you roll an 8, a bolt of light shoots from your chest toward a creature you can see within 30 feet of you. The target must make a CON save or take 1d6 radiant damage and become blinded until the start of your next turn. While your rage lasts, you can repeat this effect as a bonus action each turn.
When you reach level 6, you learn to harness the wild forces within you as Bolstering Magic. As an action, you can touch one creature for one of two effects. You can give them the ability to roll 1d31 and add it to any attack roll or ability check for 10 minutes. Or you can roll 1d3 and allow the creature to regain an expended spell slot, as long as the level of that spell slot is less than or equal to the number rolled.
At level 10, taking damage while you are raging can cause an Unstable Backlash. Whenever you take damage or fail a saving throw while raging, you can use your reaction to roll again on the Wild Surge table and immediately produce the effect rolled. This roll replaces your current wild magic effect.
Finally, at 14th level you gain the ability to have a Controlled Surge. Whenever you roll on for a Wild Surge, you can roll twice and choose which of the two results to use. If you happen to roll the same number twice, you can just choose any of the effects!
Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron. The recruits for the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include:
- Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)
- Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue (Waffle)
- Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)
- Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community underground (Spiny)
- Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)
Scylla is back with our recap this week. All credit for the write-up goes to TheHayesCode!
So there we were, crouched down in a crypt, waiting for the captain to come in and drop off this chess queen we’re looking for. I took a look at the golem, just to see if it’s expected to do something when someone enters the room, but it seems simple enough. Kinda crudely put together – I could probably tell more if I was an artificer, but most of my knowledge is pretty theoretical. Sly remembered he’d prepared some goodberries earlier and passed them around. I also set a silent Alarm spell on the chessboard, so we could go hide in the next room and still be alerted when the captain entered.
Turned out we didn’t need it, though, because we could hear her clanking her way down the stairs. Sure enough, the alarm pinged me. Sly turned into a spider to go scout the room, and when it was all clear, I poked my head in and snagged the queen with a handy Mage Hand – just in case the general left any traps. Nope, all clear! I tossed it to Uda, and I could swear she looked even grimmer after she got it, except I don’t know if that’s possible.
We used that dead elf we dragged in to set up a scene to make it look like Valenari had broken in, killed the golem, and made off with the chess piece, then tried to sneak out. We crept up the stairs, and approached the door to the sanctum…
Luckily, I’d picked up that vial of sleeping powder back in Sharn and slipped it into the tea! When we emerged, the necromancer and the envoy were sleeping like a couple of babies. Even when Uda nearly fell on one of them getting through the room, they didn’t wake up.
There was one last thing we had to take care of before leaving – finding the bones of Lara’s wife’s brother. We had a lead on where in the castle they were and those pinpointing crystals, so Petie and Cherri were able to retrieve them, but in the time it took, someone noticed our little pilfer job. The whole fort went on lockdown because of the “elf attack.” Uh-oh! Not good.
We know when it’s time to clear out, and we rushed to the washroom, where apparently everyone else got in through the sewers. Guh-ross.
And it looked like they stirred up a couple of oozes on the way in. Even grosser. Although it is very satisfying to hit an ooze with a blast of sonic energy. The way they ripple is almost hypnotic. I blew one apart that way – Petie cut one in half, and then sliced one of the halves up with some fancy footwork that was hard for the eye to even follow. Sly frizzled up the other half-slime with a fireball.
We thought we were in the clear when we saw daylight, but the captain was waiting for us, astride a bone steed and wielding the biggest, gruesomest-looking greatsword you’ve ever seen. I guess we weren’t as discreet as we tried to be somewhere along the line.
I really didn’t want to kill this poor woman. I mean, she was just doing her job! But she was taking the fight pretty seriously – summoning up skeletons for support, boxing us in with walls of bone – and things got real serious, real quick. Soon I was a lot more worried about us surviving than I was about her, especially when she rushed the group swinging that hideous sword.
It was a brutal battle. We eventually got her off that horse, but almost everyone sustained severe wounds along the way. Even I caught a stray arrow! Thank goodness for my handy-dandy ice armor. I tried to convince her to just give up, or even come with us so she wouldn’t be punished for losing the queen, but she just kept tearing into us. It was looking bad for a while, but we finally took her down, and once she was out, the skeletons just fell apart.
We tied her up – I hated to leave her to just get executed or whatever for not stopping us – and hauled her to the meeting spot, where we turned her over to our contact. Apparently she’s a bit of an unsavory character. I left her a little gold so she has something to go straight with, so I guess what happens next is up to her. (I still feel kinda bad for getting her fired, though.)
But in happier news, we were able to give Lara her brother-in-law’s remains back, AND we got a nice payout for capturing the artifact! Now that’s the kind of thing that makes wading through a sewer right after lunch worth it.