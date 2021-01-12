The Avocado Answers The A.V. Club’s 11 Questions: 2020 Edition

Hello everyone! It is a nice Tuesday morning in January and the AV Club is resetting its 11 Questions interview feature with a new 11 Questions. I figure we could answer last year’s old questions as a sort of “introduce yourself” feature that we do every once in a while.

If you made a candle, what would it smell like? What was your favorite album from high school? What conspiracy theory do you think is most plausible? What’s the first time you were disillusioned by politics (please do not get into arguments in the comments about this question) Who would you call if you needed help burying a body? What’s your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn? If proximity to your industry/career were a moot point, where would you most like to live and why? How did you learn about “the Birds and the Bees?” What’s the pettiest hill you’re willing to die on? What pop culture or art do you turn to when you’ve had a bad day? If you could find out the day you’re going to die, would you? Bonus question! Ask your own question for other people to reply to.

Ask and answer away!

