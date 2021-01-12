The Avocado Answers The A.V. Club’s 11 Questions: 2020 Edition

Hello everyone! It is a nice Tuesday morning in January and the AV Club is resetting its 11 Questions interview feature with a new 11 Questions. I figure we could answer last year’s old questions as a sort of “introduce yourself” feature that we do every once in a while.
- If you made a candle, what would it smell like?
- What was your favorite album from high school?
- What conspiracy theory do you think is most plausible?
- What’s the first time you were disillusioned by politics (please do not get into arguments in the comments about this question)
- Who would you call if you needed help burying a body?
- What’s your favorite Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?
- If proximity to your industry/career were a moot point, where would you most like to live and why?
- How did you learn about “the Birds and the Bees?”
- What’s the pettiest hill you’re willing to die on?
- What pop culture or art do you turn to when you’ve had a bad day?
- If you could find out the day you’re going to die, would you?
- Bonus question! Ask your own question for other people to reply to.
Ask and answer away!