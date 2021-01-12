Episode 2 of The Great North and a new Family Guy airing January 17 after NFL

All images used in this article are from FOXFLASH, Fox’s press release site. The Great North ©2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Fox Media LLC. They are used with their permission, as they are publicity images.

So just as viewers of Fox’s AniDom block were having to wait until February 14 for new episodes, a schedule change was made last night. Turns out Fox got one of the NFL divisional games this week, and so when they finish, they’ll be airing another “sneak preview” of The Great North, followed by an all-new Family Guy.

Fox really wants to promote The Great North. They’ve never done this kind of treatment to Duncanville and Bless the Harts. And considering the fact that the latter still has 13 episodes left to air, and is still not going to air after the NFL, I don’t think it’s going to be renewed. I think it might have to do with something due to the names attached to it. They already have their veteran hit, Bob’s Burgers, so I guess they’re trying to ride on the success of BB with TGN, especially since the new Fox co-owns it.

So there you have it, a new episode of TGN, followed by a new episode of FG. If you’re a Bob’s Burgers fan, here’s something to keep ya busy. The episodes will be on FOXNOW and Hulu the next day.

–“THE GREAT NORTH” –(10:00-10:31 PM ET / 7:00-7:31 PM PT / Live to all Time Zones) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

LONE MOOSE HAS A TOWN FESTIVAL ON AN ALL-NEW “THE GREAT NORTH” SUNDAY, JANUARY 17, ON FOX

Judy is worried that she and Ham are growing apart when she discovers he’s been keeping a secret from her. The rest of the family participates in a town festival in the all-new “Feast of Not People Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Jan. 17 (10:00-10:31 PM ET / 7:00-7:31 PM PT / Live to all Time Zones) on FOX. (GRN-103) (TV-14 D, L)

Voice Cast: Nick Offerman as Beef; Jenny Slate as Judy; Will Forte as Wolf; Paul Rust as Ham; Aparna Nancherla as Moon; Dulce Sloan as Honey Bee; Megan Mullally as Alyson; Alanis Morissette as Alanis Morissette.

Guest Voice Cast: Robin Thede as Diondra Tundra; Ray Dewilde as Mayor Peppers; David Herman as Santiago Carpaccio.

–“FAMILY GUY”—(10:31-11:02 PM ET / 7:31-8:02 PM PT / Live to all Time Zones) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1

PA: Viewer discretion is advised.

PETER VOLUNTEERS AS A NURSE ON AN ALL-NEW “FAMILY GUY” SUNDAY, JANUARY 17, ON FOX

When Peter makes it through a bad flu season without getting sick, the hospital asks him to volunteer as a nurse, but he finds himself at a crossroads when his mortal enemy, The Giant Chicken, is admitted to the ER. Meanwhile, Brian receives his genetic test results and learns he is part cat, causing him to have an identity crisis in the all-new “Fecal Matters” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Jan. 17 (10:31-11:02 PM ET / 7:31-8:02 PM PT / Live to all Time Zones) on FOX. (FG-1709) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Voice Cast: Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin; Seth Green as Chris Griffin; Mila Kunis as Meg; Patrick Warburton as Joe

Guest Voice Cast: Kevin Michael Richardson as The Giant Chicken

