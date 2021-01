Do you like hot and spicy foods? I do and use hot sauce pretty frequently.

Lately I’ve been pretty boring with the usual Sriracha/Tabasco/Franks/Cholula just because they’re so readily available. We also have Chinese chili oils, chili crisp is a new (to me) favorite.



Do you have a favorite? Your own recipe? Don’t like hot sauce but still want to talk food, that’s fine too of course!

