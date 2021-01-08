Job Rants Thread – 1/8/2021 – Working From Home XLIII: …Off To A Great Start

Hey, all; Happy, Healthy, and moreover, Grateful Friday to you all –

So…That was fast.

I don’t know about you all but, ever since about, oh, 2:30 PM EST on Wed. any attempt made my me to even do so much as maintain the illusion of productivity on my part has failed harder than a red-capped insurrectionist. (sorry, not sorry) In that spirit, I really don’t have anything to say other than, keep your heads up, be there for one-another, and, in addition to working for yourself, work to help strengthen society around us into a place of fairness and civility where we need not live in fear or hatred of one another. A place of standards and and laws, reason, and truth; so that the type of…Productivity lapse we all experienced may never happen, again in a civilized world.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Both tyranny and democracy are only as strong as those willing to participate; and as Wednesday showed, one side will always be weaker, in the end.

