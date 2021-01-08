Celebrate the SOUND of the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! There’s nothing better than the sound of great music on shuffle. So why not celebrate that fact by making our word of the day dedicated to SOUND!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Sound in the title of them! But if your library is silent when it comes to Sound songs, don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...