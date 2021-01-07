Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 7

Today’s contestants are:

Tracy, a data scientist, has a fear of peacocks, which are “terrible”;

Natalie, a government analyst, is a craft beer connoisseur; and

Yoshie, an executive assistant, knows “it’s great to be alive in Colma” rather than underground. Yoshie is a one-day champ with winnings of $6,800.

Yoshie found both DDs in DJ late in the round, but was only correct on one of them, helping Tracy hold the lead into FJ with $16,600 vs. $12,400 for Yoshie and $9,200 for Natalie.

DD1 – $800 – LITERARY KINGS – As a title character he’s only a prince, but Caspian eventually becomes a king in this fantasy land (Tracy moved to the lead by winning $2,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – ABOVE & BEYOND – The name of this country that stretches along the South China Sea means people beyond (China’s) southern border (Yoshie lost $4,600 from her score of $12,000 vs. $16,600 for Tracy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – GOOD AFTER NOUN – From Latin for “made flesh”, it often comes after “the devil” (Yoshie won $3,000 from her total of $7,400 vs. $16,600 for Tracy.)

FJ – MUSICALS – 4 songs from this 1968 musical made the Billboard Top 10, including one with an astrological theme that was no. 1 for six weeks

This week’s FJ Triple Stumper streak was broken as Yoshie and Natalie were correct, with Yoshie doubling up to win with $24,800 for a two-day total of $31,600.

Sports stumbles: Natalie did very well overall in a sports category, but the players couldn’t name Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, and the category SLOW TRANSPORTATION was a big hint for a clue about the Olympic sport of walking.

Christmas in January: Alex shared his thoughts about the changing nature of Christmas Eve shopping in the internet age.

Programming note: Don’t forget that ABC’s The Chase, featuring Ken, James and Brad, premieres tonight.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Narnia? DD2 – What is Vietnam? DD3 – What is incarnate? FJ – What is “Hair”?

