Comic Book Review – Scout’s Honor #1

Writer – David Pepose

Artist – Luca Casalanguida

I told myself that I would never make a Twitter account. I’m active on social media enough the way it is but I signed up for Twitter anyways to stay active with my fellow comic book enthusiasts, especially my friend to the North, Sam King, and the Comic Burrito. I was active on Twitter during my vacation over the holidays and I saw a message from David Pepose offering the first issue of Scout’s Honor for those interested in reading and reviewing it. I replied to his tweet saying that I write comic reviews for the Avocado and he was kind enough to send me the first issue.

First, I would like to thank Mr. Pepose for his generosity before diving into the review. Thanks David!

Scout’s Honor follows the adventures of Kit and his fellow Ranger Scouts as they strive to survive in a post-apocalyptic Colorado filled with radioactive gamma boars and highwaymen bent on destroying colonies of their sisters and wives trying to lead a peaceful life. The Ranger Scouts follow the teachings of Dr. Jefferson Hancock and his tome, the Ranger Scout Survival Handbook. There are seven laws that each Ranger Scout must adhere to and they are reviewed in detail over the course of the book. For those that live true to these laws, there are merit badges the Scouts can be awarded by Scoutmaster Shepherd. There is a section of Shepherd’s Journal at the end of the main story that describes the badges and how they are earned. This was a neat addition to the issue.

There are at least two jaw-dropping moments during the course of the first issue that left me gob smacked. They will have ramifications for both Kit and the Ranger Scouts over the course of the series. These revelations are both shocking and intriguing enough that I can already say that I will be following Kit and his fellow band of brothers for the foreseeable future.

The opening panels of the story reminded me of Kamandi the Last Boy on Earth and the Great Disaster that befell Earth. Casalanguida does a great job bringing the horrors of this dystopia to life. I cannot wait to see all of the other irradiated and mutated animals that cause destruction in the Badlands. Scout’s Honor has a Lord of the Flies/Road Warrior vibe to it. Tension exists between Kit and his friend, Dez, because Dez’s father is the Scoutmaster in charge and he has a better relationship with Kit than his own son. It will be interesting to see if Dez can contain his jealous feelings or if it will consume him, destroying a friendship in the process. The Highwaymen are the main antagonists of the story and they give the Lord Humungus a run for his money. There’s danger around every corner and it may be only a matter of time before Kit or one of the Ranger Scouts meet their demise.

If your New Year’s Resolution is to read more or to expand your horizons in comic book series, then picking up Scout’s Honor is a great start towards those changes. If you want to chase away the specter of 2020 and get a much-needed dose of action, adventure, and mystery, Scout’s Honor is available now at your local comic store and ComiXology for $4.99.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...