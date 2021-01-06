Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 6

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Yoshie, an executive assistant, is good at crossword puzzles;

Jared, an anesthesiologist, suffered revenge in the form of packing peanuts; and

Manisha, an attorney, got into the law thanks to “General Hospital”. Manisha is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,100.

Jared found all three DDs but missed two of them, then Manisha rallied nicely in a pop music category but came up just short of catching Yoshie, who led into FJ with $13,800 vs. $13,400 for Manisha and $8,200 for Jared.

DD1 – $800 – YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK – In 2020 Charles Q. Brown got this 3-word title for the Air Force & is the 1st African-American general to lead a military branch (Jared lost $2,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – PEAK AT THE MOUNTAINS – The border between these 2 countries goes right down the middle of a room in the Hotel Arbez in the Jura Mountains (Jared took the lead by adding $2,000 from his score of $2,800.)

DD3 – $2,000 – 19TH CENTURY AMERICA – In 1857 this monthly magazine with an oceanic name was founded in Boston; it moved to D.C. 150 years later (Jared lost $3,000 from his total of $8,800, falling into a tie for the lead with Manisha.)

FJ – BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES – Released in 2017, this movie is the highest-grossing film in the U.S. that’s set during World War I

For the third time this week, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Yoshie didn’t wager to cover double of Manisha’s score and only dropped $7,000, which allowed her to hang on with $6,800.

Wagering strategy: Instead of betting everything, the percentage play for Manisha would have been to wager just enough to beat a possible double-up by Jared, which would have given her the win.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the huge mid-90s hit with the words “All the boys they say que soy buena” is “Macarena”.

One more thing: This FJ is an example of why it’s a good idea for contestants to research the big events in pop culture that will be happening around the expected air date of their episode.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Chief of Staff? DD2 – What are France and Switzerland? DD3 – What is The Atlantic? FJ – What is “Wonder Woman? (Before showing the clue, Alex advised the players to “pay close attention to every part of this clue”, which I believe was a reference to “highest-grossing”, meaning a crowd-pleasing movie rather than a war film.)

