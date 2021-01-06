Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Exes (01/06/2021)

For most of the privileged among us who ever had the luck to be with somebody, there will be people they were with but no longer are. Or at least I would expect so — I have been wrong before. In any case, for those among us who do have exes: How went it, how goes it with them, what are your stories, rants, sentimental anecdotes, heartwarming tales of lasting friendship etc. ?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...