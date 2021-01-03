New Year’s Traditions Sunday Food Thread 1/3

Who has a traditional meal on New Year’s Day? Did you follow that tradition this year or did 2020 knock that out too? We don’t really have any traditional thing, just make sure we eat well!

While looking up some traditions I came across a bit about bad luck foods, which is something I hadn’t considered.

Conversely, it’s considered bad luck to eat crab or lobster on New Year’s Day, as they move sideways, and no bottom-dwellers either, like catfish, or you may become a bottom-feeder as well. But other fish are OK, because they swim forward. Now it’s very bad luck to eat chicken or turkey, because they scratch backward for food, so anyone consuming this type of poultry is destined to “scratch in the dirt” for food in the upcoming year. Oh, and any kind of beef is out as well, as cows eat standing still, and no one wants to do that.

Here’s hoping 2021 brings you all kinds of good eating!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...