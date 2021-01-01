Franchise Festival Podcast Season 1 Episode 17 – Skyward Sword Part 2 (Discussion)

Christian, Jasmine, and Spencer explore the story, dungeons, and bosses of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Nintendo’s crisis of confidence in the late 2000s and Skyward Sword‘s connections to From Software level design are discussed. The crew confesses its undying love of timeshift stones.

You can listen on your favorite podcast app, our website, or using this embedded source.

Subscribe to @franchise_fest on Twitter to get notifications of all new episodes and other Franchise Festival content. If you have a request or critique, let us know by emailing franchisefestival@gmail.com.

Let’s discuss the bosses, dungeons, plot, and characters of Skyward Sword below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...