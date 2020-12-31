The Last Thursday Politics Thread of 2020

Happy New Year Politocadoes!

We made it to the end. Here’s to hoping that things will be better. Which is really all we can do. The coronavirus is still ravaging the world, with a new variant having appeared in not only the UK but also in Colorado and California, the United States government is still being run by a senile racist would-be authoritarian grifter (for now) and by congressmen who seem to get off on poor people dying, social media is still isolating and radicalizing users for fun and profit, systemic injustice visited upon minority communities continue despite a historic, global movement against them, and the world teeters on the brink of environmental collapse.

But it can get better, right?

There’s just something so fundamentally American about that optimism. Somehow, we see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s just out of reach but we can see it. We say it every year in some way, shape, or form, I think. It’s part of the charm of any New Year celebration certainly, but especially during the Gasleak years (2016-2020 never forget). I still remember 2016. I remember that cathartic release of seeing that year end. A year that started with the deaths of David Bowie and Prince and ended with the election of Donald Trump. Yet, we all still hoped somehow it could be better. And then 2017 happened, and 2018 happened….

2020 is a worse year by orders of magnitude and I’m glad it’s gone. So many hardships endured because of rank stupidity, greed, and cruelty. My only hope is that there is indeed some renewal, some fresh start that makes the misery we’ve endured feel like it’s in the past. I’m not confident that it will, no more than when we saw last the dying embers of 2019 flare to life as 2020.

Inshallah, on January 5th, Georgia will have elected two Democratic senators and Trump will no longer be in office by January 20, 2021. Perhaps having one of the most potent countries to ever have existed no longer run by a mean, narcissistic real estate tycoon will be the change we deserve. Maybe not the change we need. That, I think, is something we will have to continue to strive for and struggle for. The work is not finished. Not by a long shot.

And so we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.

Happy New Year everyone!

Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...