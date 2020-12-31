Comic Book Chat – Reflecting on 2020

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat.

Today’s Discussion – Looking Back on 2020

It’s New Year’s Eve and 2020 will soon be a distant memory.

It was a tough year for everyone and most of us found an escape in comic books.

We are going to talk about the good and bad, the highs and lows of the past year.

Maybe it was a favorite comic shop closing down for good, another victim of the pandemic.

Maybe you read a beloved comic storyline or graphic novel for the first time and it put you in better spirits.

Let’s look back at the past year fondly before ushering in a new one.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...