Werewolves 140 — Catch Me If You Can — Day 3 — “The truth is I’m not a doctor or a lawyer. I’m not an airline pilot. I’m nothing really.”

Christmas, 1965

~~~

Piggy Cratchit had been with the Bureau for a long time, but this was one of the most tedious jobs of their career. Year after year, it was the same — find fraudulent checks, learn how the forgeries were created, hit a dead end.

This year, it seemed like they might be onto something. The checks were only dated a few weeks prior to when they’d pick them up — sometimes only a few days prior. They were hot on the trail of one of the counterfeiters. Eventually, FBI Agent Cratchdursky discovered a pattern.

They made a frantic call to the next target. “Be careful out there, the FBI believes you may be the next victim — if you aren’t careful, you’ll be ruined too!”

As the phone in their cheap hotel room clanked down, a voice came from the shadows. “You should stop getting in our way. You’re going to regret that, if it is the last thing you do.”

Jude // Ms. Piggy Cratchit has been ruined. They were FBI AGENT AMDURSKY (town doctor).

~~~

The festive, mayhem-inducing Junkrat quietly looked on as the remaining civilians scrambled to find the criminals in their midst. “My work here is done.”

He slinked out a back door, quietly replaced by a goat.

MSD // Junkrat has been replaced at MSD’s request. Goat has now joined the game.

~~~

Factions and win conditions 1 Frank Abagnale, Jr (SK) — Handsome, charming, and young genius conman who is jetsetting across the country impersonating various professionals, financially ruining lives around him along the way. He wins when all FBI agents and copycat masterminds are eliminated. 4 Copycat Masterminds (wolves) — Criminals who share a QT and pick a single player to financially ruin each night. They win when Frank Abagnale, Jr, is eliminated and they match or exceed town in total numbers. 12 civilians (town) — Everyday people and FBI agents who are in relentless pursuit of the counterfeiters who run rampant. They win when all of the criminals are eliminated. Roles Frank Abagnale, Jr — SK, targets one player and financially ruins them each night. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty — SK cop, is told each night whether anyone he voted for during the preceding day phase is Frank Abagnale, Jr. Then, he may target any player who he has voted for during the game and attempt to arrest them. If that player is Frank Abagnale, Jr, then the SK is removed from the game. If not, there is no effect. FBI Agent Fox — Cop, targets one player each night and is given a result of “copycat criminal” or “not a copycat criminal”. FBI Agent Amdursky — Doctor, targets one player each night and prevents them from being financially ruined that night. Criminal Masterminds — Four wolves, share a QT, target one player and financially ruin them at each night. Rules Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, the player who received the most recent vote will be eliminated.

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal QT or on the game thread.

Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts. No quoting QTs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them.

Players 1) anewholiday

2) Beelzebot/Milkproof Robot

3) Cop

4) Fig

5) Grump

6) hoho/Lindsay

7) Indy

8) Jake

9) Josephus

10) Jude

11) moonstermash

12) MSD/Goat

13) Narrowstrife

14) Owen

15) Stoneheart

16) Video

17) Wasp

TWILIGHT IS AT 2 PM (CENTRAL) ON FRIDAY, 1/1

(Due to certain game mechanics, I will not be constantly updating the vote count. I will, instead, update the vote count at approximately 11pm on 12/30, 11am on 12/31, 5pm on 12/31, and as regularly as is reasonable leading up to twilight. Markers will be placed in the vote thread signifying which votes have been counted.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...