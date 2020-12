I have a lot going on this week, so much of it unknown and that is the troubling part. It will all work out the way it is supposed to, I believe this much is true.

I wish you all a happy new year and I will see you on the other side of it. Our true present comes 3 weeks from today. I cannot wait to savor that.

Stay safe and wear your masks.

McSquirrel! Yada, yada, yada.

