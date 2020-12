On December 29th, 1946 in London, England the iconic Marianne Faithfull was born

As a singer/songwriter she had a string of hits through the 60’s

She fell on hard times in the 1970’s but made a huge comeback with her 1979 album Broken English

In April 2020 she was hospitalized with COVID-19. She recently announced she has made a full recovery from the virus

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...