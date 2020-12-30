Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 30 (encore from Nov. 9, 2011)

Here are the contestants for the first semifinal game of the 2011 Tournament of Champions:

Erin, a junior at Boston University from Danvers, Massachusetts, whose success on the show was announced to 6,000 at an arena;

Tom, a writer from Seattle, Washington, used his prize money to focus on his writing; and

Justin, a urologist from Baltimore, Maryland, is going further in Army training.

Tom was very impressive in the BEFORE, DURING & AFTER category, then kept pouring it on for a runaway at $26,200 vs. $10,400 for Justin and $5,400 for Erin.

DD1 – $600 – TWINS – These twins & recent first daughters were named for their grandmothers (Tom lost $2,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – OPERATIC COSTUMES – The costume worn by this character may not seem to go with his title profession, but in his first scene he sings “Largo al factotum” and explains that he’s also the apothecary, gardener & wig maker (Tom won $1,000 from his score of $5,200 vs. $5,600 for Justin.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WINTER OLYMPIC MASCOTS – Haakon & Kristin, mascots of this city’s Olympics, were named for a Norwegian prince & princess (On the final clue of DJ, Tom won $2,000 from his total of $24,200 vs. $10,400 for Justin.)

FJ – FRENCH HISTORY – She said, “I told my plans to no one. I was not killing a man, but a wild beast that was devouring the French people”

Tom and Justin were correct on FJ. Tom added $1,001 to advance with $27,201. Tom went on to finish second to Roger Craig in the two-day final.

Triple Stumper of the day: The only Bond movie the players forgot was the one from 1977 with Barbara Bach, “The Spy Who Loved Me”.

That day in Trebekistan: Alex really wanted to take that opera helmet home with him.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are Barbara and Jenna Bush? DD2 – Who is the Barber of Seville? DD3 – What is Lillehammer? FJ – Who was Charlotte Corday?

