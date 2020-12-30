Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Your 2020/Plans for 2021 (12/30/2020)

So how’s this decade year been treating your relationship life? Did you get lucky and had to coop up with the love of your life, or were you among the unlucky buggers whose search for said companionship hit a … slight snag? I swear I heard there was something odd going on out there.

Also, any big plans for 2021? Well, besides staying alive, obviously. I assume.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

