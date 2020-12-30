Here’s Some Art, Day Thread (12/30)

When I lived in Tennessee I had the good fortune to get to know a kid with a penchant for whimsical drawings. Y’all can probably pretty quickly figure out why I am so fond of her early work.

I always figured she’d grow up to be an artist, and she has! In college now, she continues to produce some pretty cool stuff, some of it still cat related!





With her permission, here’s a link to her “Insta” (that’s right, I’m hip), fish_head_girl. I don’t pretend to know anything about art, but I love her colors and experimentation and, well, just plain weirdness. And the continued occasional kitty. 🙂



So check out this young artist, and have a great day, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...