Color Outside the Lines: Looking towards a new year

Hello! And welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a weekly discussion space for people of color.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt

This hell year is finally drawing to close. Now is the time when so many people turn towards looking towards the future and their aspirations in the coming year. Use this space today to reflect on this year, to talk about the coming year, to insist time is an illusion anyway and it doesn’t even matter, whatever you’d like!

Also apologies for missing last week! I straight up forgot what day it was.

