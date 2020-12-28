Werewolves 140 — Catch Me If You Can — Day 2 — “You always told me that an honest man has nothing to fear, so I’m trying my best not to be afraid.”

Christmas, 1964

~~~

A year later, and the debts being compiled by Frank Abagnale were growing. Still, no one was the wiser as to who this master of disguise could be.

It had been a busy year. The FBI had realized no one was safe from the reach of the criminals. In the past months, victims as wide ranging as prohibitionists and Doctor’s companions had been struck.

Jake // Carrie A. Nation has been ruined. She was a CIVILIAN (vanilla town).

Wasp // Charlotte Pollard has been ruined. She was a CIVILIAN (vanilla town).

~~~

“Carl? I want you to stop following me, Carl. It’s Christmas, after all. How about we call a truce?”

“I can’t stop now. You can’t stop now, Frank. Why’d you do it? Are you dressing up like a 21st Amendment lobbyist these days? Or are you posing as a doctor again? Or should I say Doctor? Tell where you’re going tonight, Frank.”

“Doctor who? Carl, I just want it to stop.”

“You know I can’t do that. Merry Christmas, Frank.”

~~~

Factions and win conditions 1 Frank Abagnale, Jr (SK) — Handsome, charming, and young genius conman who is jetsetting across the country impersonating various professionals, financially ruining lives around him along the way. He wins when all FBI agents and copycat masterminds are eliminated. 4 Copycat Masterminds (wolves) — Criminals who share a QT and pick a single player to financially ruin each night. They win when Frank Abagnale, Jr, is eliminated and they match or exceed town in total numbers. 12 civilians (town) — Everyday people and FBI agents who are in relentless pursuit of the counterfeiters who run rampant. They win when all of the criminals are eliminated. Roles Frank Abagnale, Jr — SK, targets one player and financially ruins them each night. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty — SK cop, is told each night whether anyone he voted for during the preceding day phase is Frank Abagnale, Jr. Then, he may target any player who he has voted for during the game and attempt to arrest them. If that player is Frank Abagnale, Jr, then the SK is removed from the game. If not, there is no effect. FBI Agent Fox — Cop, targets one player each night and is given a result of “copycat criminal” or “not a copycat criminal”. FBI Agent Amdursky — Doctor, targets one player each night and prevents them from being financially ruined that night. Criminal Masterminds — Four wolves, share a QT, target one player and financially ruin them at each night. Rules Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, the player who received the most recent vote will be eliminated.

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal QT or on the game thread.

Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts. No quoting QTs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them.

Players 1) anewholiday

2) Beelzebot/Milkproof Robot

3) Cop

4) Fig

5) Grump

6) hoho

7) Indy

8) Jake

9) Josephus

10) Jude

11) moonstermash

12) MSD

13) Narrowstrife

14) Owen

15) Stoneheart

16) Video

17) Wasp

TWILIGHT IS AT 5 PM (CENTRAL) ON TUESDAY, 12/29

(Due to certain game mechanics, I will not be constantly updating the vote count. I will, instead, update the vote count at approximately 11pm on 12/28, 11am on 12/29, and as regularly as is reasonable leading up to twilight. Markers will be placed in the vote thread signifying which votes have been counted.)

