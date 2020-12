After much thought we decided to have my older stepson over for Christmas dinner. He lives alone so has been pretty isolated (good/bad). We had a good time and he and his mother spent about 7 hours together in the kitchen. We made a Detroit style pizza, a Brussels sprouts salad, and 3 kinds of cookies. Considering all the coffee I drank (2 pots for 3 people) I still slept well!

What’s on your table?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...