The Weekend Politics Thread Welcomes Pets Back to the White House

The Trumps are the first First Family in over 100 years not to have a pet (in fact they’re the only presidential family without a pet besides Andrew Johnson and James K. Polk (and at least Polk was a “dark horse” candidate [HS American history for the win!]). Fortunately, soon that will no longer be the case, as the Bidens will bring back Champ and introduce Major to the White House.
Whether our worst presidents or our best, they’ve almost all had at least one furry, feathered, or scaled friend, which makes them all preferable to, well, you-know-who. Here are a few!
The winner of most presidential pets is (drum roll please) a tie between Teddy Roosevelt and Calvid Coolidge, with approximately 31 apiece. Roosevelt’s menagerie included guinea pigs, horses, chickens, lizards, snakes, birds, dogs, rats, cats, a hyena, a black bear, and a badger. The Coolidge family, in addition to the aforementioned Rebecca the Raccoon (meant to be eaten but instead given a tree house of her very own), included dogs, a donkey, birds, a bobcat, regular cats, lions, a pygmy hippo, a wallaby, and more.
Be kind to each other, assume good faith, and no threatening Mayor McSquirrel.