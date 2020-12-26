The Weekend Politics Thread Welcomes Pets Back to the White House

The Trumps are the first First Family in over 100 years not to have a pet (in fact they’re the only presidential family without a pet besides Andrew Johnson and James K. Polk (and at least Polk was a “dark horse” candidate [HS American history for the win!]). Fortunately, soon that will no longer be the case, as the Bidens will bring back Champ and introduce Major to the White House.

Whether our worst presidents or our best, they’ve almost all had at least one furry, feathered, or scaled friend, which makes them all preferable to, well, you-know-who. Here are a few!

The Carter family wins best pet names, including a dog named Grits (pictured here with Amy Carter) and a cat named Misty Malarky Ying Yang (Misty Malarky Ying Yang not pictured).

The Kennedys had a number of pets, including Charlie and Pushinka.

Gerald Ford with his dog Liberty (who had a litter of puppies while the White House dog). And just look at that upholstery!

Benjamin Harrison also had a bit of a menagerie, including Old Whiskers, the billy goat.

George W. & Laura Bush clutching Miz Beazley and Barney

Lincoln’s dog Fido, also assassinated (!)

Heidi Eisenhower & friends

John Quincy Adams walking his alligator. You know, like you do.

Nixon’s most famous dog was Checkers, but his White House dogs were actually these three Good Boys.

Grace Coolidge and Rebecca the Raccoon (my personal favorite)

Margaret Truman and her dog Mike

JFK and kids with Macaroni the pony

George HW Bush hangs out with Misty and a couple of her puppies.

The Obamas’ Bo & Sunny

The Clintons’ Socks & Buddy

Herbert Hoover with King Tut

FDR’s thoroughly spoiled terrier Fala

Grace Coolidge with more of their critters

The winner of most presidential pets is (drum roll please) a tie between Teddy Roosevelt and Calvid Coolidge, with approximately 31 apiece. Roosevelt’s menagerie included guinea pigs, horses, chickens, lizards, snakes, birds, dogs, rats, cats, a hyena, a black bear, and a badger. The Coolidge family, in addition to the aforementioned Rebecca the Raccoon (meant to be eaten but instead given a tree house of her very own), included dogs, a donkey, birds, a bobcat, regular cats, lions, a pygmy hippo, a wallaby, and more.

Pete the Squirrel, of the Harding administration

