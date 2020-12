Let’s see those pets!

Bonus prompt: Do your pets get holiday gifts?

This year, Ripley got a package of bones from my brother, and my SIL wanted to get treats for the cats but was told by my brother that I’m very particular regarding what I feed them (which is hilarious, because they eat anything and everything, including my Christmas dinner leftovers that I foolishly left unattended, so I don’t know where he got that idea).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...