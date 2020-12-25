The Weekly Wrestling Thread Decks The Halls With Suplexes

Here’s this week’s happenings. It’s not allot.

AEW

-IMPACT and AEW in full crossing beams mode, Shavoni and Mr. Tony keep on memeing

WWE

–UHF Nothing gif

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-Full wrestle kingdom card announced, 6 matches per day so 12 in total. Stardom ‘dark matches’ announced. Juice Robinson out of NJPW Briefcase match through injury

-You can’t kill David Arquette, the solid docu about Arquette’s return to the indies is on hulu now

The discussion question for the week is: What is your favorite christmas wresteling memory?

For me is the great special TNA IMPACT special episode in 2007 which has some absolute garbage and great matches. OSW covered it for their black reign arc also and Impact put it in full online

If you got a good idea for a topic please let me know down below!

As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!

