Job Rants Thread – 12/25/2020 – Working From Home XLI: Holiday Hours

Hey, all; Healthy Friday and Merry Christmas –

We’ll be closing early today due to the holiday, but we’ll keep the lights on for those of you who might still be on the clock. For those folks and everyone else for whom we’re grateful for your patronage, we the management leave you with this favored passage from an equally-favored holiday parable:

“Scrooge was better than his word. He did it all, and infinitely more; and to Tiny Tim, who did NOT die, he was a second father. He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world. Some people laughed to see the alteration in him, but he let them laugh, and little heeded them; for he was wise enough to know that nothing ever happened on this globe, for good, at which some people did not have their fill of laughter in the outset; and knowing that such as these would be blind anyway, he thought it quite as well that they should wrinkle up their eyes in grins, as have the malady in less attractive forms. His own heart laughed: and that was quite enough for him…Ever afterwards; and it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of i us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Every One!“

Thank you, everyone, for sharing your stories and discussions;, your dreams your fears, and your hopes. May you all get what you desire on the day, and every other, and may we all come together truly and completely this time next year.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...