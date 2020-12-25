Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 25 (encore from Jan. 15, 2009)

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Bill, a non-profit director from Denver, Colorado, spent a night with a Playmate…in separate rooms;

Meagan, a bookseller from Lakeland, Florida, had room problems on her honeymoon; and

Greg, a college instructor from Chincoteague Island, Virginia, got a response to his fan letter to James Stewart. Greg is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,201.

Meagan was correct on both DDs in DJ, helping her show the way into FJ with $17,400 vs. $14,400 for Greg and $10,800 for Bill

DD1 – $800 – BOOKS & AUTHORS – The first line of his 1951 novel mentions a “lousy childhood … and all that David Copperfield kind of crap” (Greg lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – MEDIEVAL PHILOSOPHY – A major figure in logic & semantics, he’s best known for falling in love with a student (Meagan won $2,000 from her score of $6,200 vs. $8,000 for Greg.)

DD3 – $2,000 – FUN WITH ASTROLOGY – The 2 signs made of of 2 separate but identical creatures (Meagan won $2,000 from her total of $13,800 vs. $10,000 for Greg.)

FJ – WRITER/DIRECTORS – His headstone, using a line from one of his scripts, says, “I’m a writer but then nobody’s perfect”

Meagan and Greg were correct on FJ, with Meagan adding $11,500 to win with $28,900.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed that “It ain’t no walk in the park” when in 2004, 1,839 people (mostly kids) fell out of trees.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Salinger? DD2 – Who was Abelard? DD3 – What are Gemini and Pisces? FJ – Who was Billy Wilder?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...