The Day Thread of Day Thread Illustrations (December 22, 2020)

So how have I been coping with this foul year of 12,020? By creating illustrations – or fan art I suppose, if you’re being uncharitable – for Open Threads here! I’ve made maybe forty-ish images since the summer, maybe ten of which I’ve been really happy with. But hey, working on them fills up my Covid-enforced down-time and stave off the worst effects of depression. So for what reason engenders this episode of solipsism today? Well, it’s my birthday. Yay!

Still, I hope you’ve enjoyed seeing them. I am hoping that 2021 will be the year I turn to actually beginning (not finishing, I don’t want to get ahead of myself) my next comic book; I’ve been planning it for years and have a full sketchbook of ideas, sketches and photographic research. I don’t want to talk about it too much but it’s set in the fractured Kingdoms of Britain in the Dark Age and this is the first draft of the first panel of the first page:

So if you’ve liked my work you can always buy me a coffee and help me get a new graphics tablet by clicking on the link below.

Of course I always love to create for others and if you’d like something for YOU, you can always get in touch!

Enjoy your day, everyone!

