Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 21 (encore from Oct. 14, 2004)

K.C. a graduate student from Bloomington, Indiana, was overwhelmed by Botticelli’s Primavera;

Graham, a musician from Lincoln, Nebraska, plays chamber music when not radio announcing; and

Ken, a software engineer and possible future game show host from Salt Lake City, Utah, took 20 minutes to get rid of a fan. Ken’s 56-day cash winnings total $1,906,400.

Ken was nearly $10,000 in front after round one and was never threatened, leading into FJ with $24,800 vs. $6,800 for Graham and $6,600 for K.C.

DD1 – $800 – FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD- The name of these sugar, egg white & coconut cookies comes from the same root word as a pasta (Ken won $2,100 from his leading score of $5,400.)

DD2 – $1,200 – THE HOLE TRUTH – Asian location where a notoriously horrible event took place on the night of June 20, 1756 (Ken added $2,300 to his score of $17,700 vs. $4,800 for Graham.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LAKE CITY (name the lake located there) – Kampala, Uganda (K.C. won $2,000 from her total of $4,600 vs. $21,200 for Ken.)

FJ – FAMOUS AMERICANS – After his public comments were criticized by FDR, he resigned his Air Corps Reserve commission in April 1941

Only Ken was correct on FJ. He added $5,100 to win with $29,900 for a 57-day total of $1,936,300.

2004 clue selection strategy: It felt weird to see a 100% traditional top-down game, with no effort made at all to hunt for Daily Doubles. In fact, they barely even switched categories.

That’s before our time: In the “But” category, no one knew the Secretary of Agriculture under Nixon & Ford, Earl Butz.

Missing the open net: For a clue about the 4-time Stanley Cup winner from 1980-83, even after Ken said “New York”, was asked to be more specific and said “Rangers”, his opponents couldn’t come up with New York Islanders.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are macaroons? DD2 – What is the Black Hole of Calcutta? DD3 – What is Lake Victoria? FJ – Who was Lindbergh?

