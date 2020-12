Hi All,

This is the space to talk about your cleaning projects, ask for advice, brag about your successes, commiserate about all the work there is to do.

How are y’all doing?

Optional Topic: Organizing

Is there a place for everything and everything in its place, or do you have to spend a lot of time looking for the stuff you want? Anything that’s more organized than other things?

