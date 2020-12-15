Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/15)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, where we discuss the wonderful world of motion pictures. Come here to discuss new movies in theaters, old classics, or any thoughts you’ve had about the world of film!

It’s the 40th anniversary of 9 to 5. The office revenge comedy stared Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and the great Dolly Parton. It was the second highest grossing film of 1980, beaten only to the top by that cultural juggernaut called Empire Strikes Back.

In the film, the three ladies take abuse from their sexist boss. One day, Dolly accidentally puts rat poison in his coffee. One thing leads to another, the ladies have to hatch a kidnapping scheme, evidence of an embezzlement have to collect, yadda yadda yadda, Dolly Parton quits to become a country/western singer,

Parton has not acted in many films. However, her debut was praised by Roger Ebert: “She is, on the basis of this one film, a natural-born movie star, a performer who holds our attention so easily that it’s hard to believe it’s her first film.”

Dolly is hardly alone with surprising audiences with her acting chops. Not that long ago, Awkwafina (known for “My Vag”) wowed audiences with her non-singing performance in Crazy Rich Asians.

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite cinematic performance by a musical artist?

I’m pretty sure most of you are going to default to the most inappropriately horniest performance of all time.

Next week: least favorite holiday film.

And don’t forget to vote for the Pits!

