The Pits: Best in Books 2020

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/21 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

Read any good books published this year? Rank them in the comments! This isn’t like voting in tournaments; upvotes just show appreciation for your fellow commenters. The winner will receive the prestigious LeGuin Award for Best Book. (Name changed from previous years due to some good points made about the prior award eponym.) All books published this year are eligible – fiction and non-fiction of any genre or subject. Goodreads has a list of books published in 2020, if you need one.

If you want to talk about the best books you read in 2020 published in different years, join us in the Book Nook later this month.

