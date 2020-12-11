The Friday Politics thread is going to court

Hi Politicadoes. I’m tired of all this legal wrangling, and I’m sure you are too. So it’s about time we went to the most admired judicial minister in all the land.

That’s right. Judge Parker. Admittedly, I haven’t actually seen him do anything judicial in years in the comic strip. But I am sure he will give us a fair and final verdict on election shenanigans and then we can get on with wishing that 2020 would end already.

Rules of the courtroom:

Be quiet. Stand when speaking to the judge. No photography. Judge gets first crack at the swing set at recess.

No engaging in Hog Poggle. No Ben Garrison.

Yes to Peace, love, understanding, and other Elvis Costello songs.

No McSquirrelling.

Enjoy your Friday!

