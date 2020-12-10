The Weekly Music Thread Discusses Discography

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The nomination thread for The Pits: Best in Music 2020 will be posted at some point today. If I am not around to add a link to the header, would someone please put the link in a comment and then ask a mod to feature it here? Much appreciated.

This week’s discussion prompt is based on an idea by The Avocado’s very own Merve:

What are the best, worst, most overrated and most underrated albums in an artist’s discography?

First, choose an artist whose discography you are reasonably familiar with. Next, choose one album for each of the four categories. Then, wait for your fellow Avocadians to reply with their own choices. Discuss. Enjoy!

Here is the one that I posted in Merve’s original subthread:

Neil Young

Best: Tonight’s the Night

Worst: Storytone

Most overrated: Harvest

Most underrated: Trans

Obviously all of these choices are subjective and not everyone will agree with them, but then agreeing and respectfully disagreeing on the relative merits and demerits of pop culture-related stuff is just all part of the fun of hanging out here, eh?

And it doesn’t have to be limited to the works of a single artist either: feel free to use albums across a genre, on a specific label, from a specific era, or whatever else comes to mind. Likewise, songs, concerts, documentaries, guitarists, solos, or anything else music-related might work as well.

Unfortunately I couldn’t link them as they’re region-blocked for me now and embedding also seems to be prohibited, but the videos of Neil Young playing live in Berlin on the Trans tour are amazing, not only for confounding audience members settling in for nice evening of folk-tinged rock music and then getting blaring synths and Neil singing through a vocoder, but also for using acclaimed guitarist Nils Lofgren as an interpretive dancer during their live performance of “Transformer Man”. The live version of “Sample and Hold” from that concert can be heard in the video above, and is visible in the upper-left hand corner.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

