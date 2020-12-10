Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: If you could bring back one show for a Christmas special episode (like Doctor Who), which should would you pick?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10TH, 2020:

Alice In Borderland (Netflix)

Esme & Roy Holiday Special (HBO Max)

Funny Boy (Netflix)

Haute Dog Holiday Special (HBO Max)

House Of Ho Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Let Them All Talk (HBO Max)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (NBC/Peacock)

One Night Only: The Best Of Broadway (NBC)

Silent Night-A Song For The World (The CW)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Time Person Of The Year (NBC)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11TH, 2020:

Adult Material (HBO Max)

A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix)

Canvas (Netflix)

Clifford The Big Red Dog Season Premiere (Amazon)

Curious George Season Premiere (Peacock)

Crafts In America Season Premiere (PBS)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party (Disney)

Giving Voice (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Disney+)

I’m Your Woman (Amazon)Inn Love By Christmas (Lifetime)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Peacock)

Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA (Comedy Central)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV)

Prom (Netflix)

Safety (Disney+)

Small Axe: Alex Wheatle (Amazon)

The Christmas Caroler Challenge Season Premiere (The CW)

The Mess You Leave Behind (Netfix)

The Prom Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Wllds (Amazon)

Where’s Waldo? Season Premiere (Peacock)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2020:

A Glenbrooke Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Cross Country Christmas (Hallmark)

Pretty Little Dead Girl (LMN)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart? (HBO)

The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)

Toys Of Terror (Syfy)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 2020:

A Christmas Princess (Up)A Sugar & Spice Holiday (Lifetime)

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Tom Petty (Reelz)

Christmas Comes Twice (Hallmark)

Christmas Homecoming (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Couples Therapy: The COVID Special (Showtime)

Dashing In December (Paramount)

Life, Death & Money (Reelz)

Pennyworth Season Two Premiere (Epix)

The Bounce Trumpet Awards: Stand Up (Bounce)

The Jane Doe Murders (Oxygen)

The Walking Dead Holiday Special (AMC+)

Tom Petty: Won’t Back Down (Reelz)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14TH, 2020:

A California Christmas (Netflix)

A Lonestar Christmas (Lifetime)

Celebrity IOU Season Premiere (HGTV)

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir (PBS)

Deliciousness Series Premiere (MTV)

Haul This House Series (fyi)

Hilda (Netflix)

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (The CW)

Reunions (Acorn TV)

Tiny Pretty Things Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15TH, 2020:

Cooking Christmas (OWN)

Play On: Celebrating The Power Of Music To Make Change (CBS)

Scene In Black And White (Amazon)

Song Exploder Volume 2 Premiere (Netflix)

30 For 30: The Infinite Race (ESPN)

Walking With Elephants (Animal Planet)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16TH, 2020:

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Netflix)

Break It All: The History Of Rock In Latin America (Netflix)

Holiday Heartbreak (BET)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us (The CW)

Rompan Todo: The History Of Rock In Latin America (Netflix)

The Art Of Political Murder (HBO)

The Expanse Season Premiere (Amazon)

The Ripper (Netflix)

Run On (Netflix)

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...