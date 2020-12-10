The Thursday Politics Thread Is In For A Long December

Morning Politocadoes!

The Republicans continue to deny reality. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the US Presidential election. Lawsuits brought in an attempt to overturn the election have either been dropped or dismissed by the court for lack of credible evidence, witnesses, or for proper filing. Wednesday was Safe Harbor Day, which is the last day before the states must hand over their certified vote outcomes to the Archives. It’s done. The rest is just theater.

The Electoral College meets next Monday, December 14th, to formally cast their votes for the President and Vice President. As always, the issue of faithless electors rears its head in our deeply, deeply stupid system but with a combination of state laws that punish faithless electors and/or place the choice of electors in the hands of each campaign should allay concerns.

Nevertheless, lawsuits continue with Texas suing 4 other states in an attempt to bring the matter to the Supreme Court. The lawsuit, which falsely claims that the election must have been rigged because no President has won both Ohio and Florida but still lost, was put forward by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The lawsuit was enjoined by 17 other States Wednesday. Most legal experts agree that it’s an utterly trash lawsuit. The Supreme Court will likely not even bother to look at it. It’s complete nonsense meant to mollify our wannabe despot and perhaps serve up pardons for those pushing it. Incidentally, AG Paxton also remains under indictment for securities fraud and is being investigated by the FBI. Fun!

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/09/944744105/trump-asks-supreme-court-to-let-him-join-widely-scorned-texas-election-lawsuit

Meanwhile! 48 states and the Federal Trade Commission have filed antitrust lawsuits against Facebook! The social media giant has been (rightfully) accused of actively trying to maintain a monopolistic position by buying out competitors such as Instagram and WhatsApp, giving the company an unprecedented control over the social media ecosystem. The suits also recommend unwinding these deals and if successful could remake the company as we know it.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/09/technology/facebook-antitrust-monopoly.html

Personally, I’m all for burning it down.

In any case, it is December 10th and I think it’s fair to say this will be the longest month that many of us will have experienced. The lawsuits likely won’t end, Trump will continue to stir up his base with invective and violent rhetoric that Twitter will do nothing about, pardons will be granted, outrages will be had, and through it all the world still reels from a deadly pandemic that people have been conditioned to believe does not exist thanks to the cold indifferent algorithms of Social Media.

But maybe there’s still reason to believe maybe this coming year will be better than the last.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...