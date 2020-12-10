The Pits: Best in Music 2020

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits on 12/23 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them. Voting will be cut off some time on 12/20 so make sure to cast your ballot before then. If you wish to change your ballot before that date, feel free to do so.

Congratulations everyone! 2020 is over! The next 20 days don’t count, they’re a free space go nuts, try out that hat you bought as a joke. I know for… most of us 2020 isn’t a year we’re going to look back on fondly, but, music marched on as always. Scheduled releases went as planned (or, eventually did), some musicians wrote to the moment. We all became worshippers in the cult of Bandcamp and tracked special one-offs together. Concerts disappeared but then they joined us inside on our computers.

I spent most of this year inside talking about the music of 2020 with all of y’all, and it’s been (mostly) a blast. So let’s take some time to pick through the good of this year.

The main categories, these will get ranked and posted:

Laurel Canyon Sound Award for Best Album – best releases by a band. This is full lengths, EPs, mixtapes, gummi skulls with a USB drive embedded in it with a 48 hour piece of music loaded on it.

The minor categories, these may not get ranked and posted:

Artist of the Year – the musician, or band, that dominated the year. Either through their music, their social media presence, amount of livestreams done, etc. Think of who you’ll remember most when you look back.

What is 2020? Glad you asked! 2020 began December 16th 2019! Weird huh? Any albums released December 16th or after are open for business, anything released before that can also count! Just put a reason why, it’s all for fun anyway. If you want to add tomorrows The Avalanches or Taylor Swift albums tomorrow, go for it, if you want to wait until next year that works too.

If you need some help remembering some music:

the-avocado [dot] org/2020/08/17/albums-by-the-year-2020/ (get fucked wordpress)

https://pitchfork.com/features/lists-and-guides/best-albums-2020/

https://pitchfork.com/features/lists-and-guides/best-songs-2020/

https://www.stereogum.com/2108664/best-albums-2020/lists/year-in-review/2020-in-review/

Per the rules, we’re counting top ten lists but feel free to post as long as a list as you like. I like reading lists, you like reading lists – go ahead and fill as many names as you can think of. I’m going to post the threads and just reply with your lists for the categories – easy enough. Remember, a list doesn’t have to be ranked 1-10 but it makes everything easier! Enjoy!

