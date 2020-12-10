The Morlock Day Thread (December 10, 2020)

The War of the Worlds, The Invisible Man, and The Time Machine. These three books resoundingly make the case for Herbert George Wells to be crowned the Father of Science Fiction (Jules Verne can take a hike). The invention Wells poured into his stories at the end of the Nineteenth Century made them all ripe for screen adaptations as soon as the medium caught up with his imagination.

Therefore today’s thread is dedicated to the subterranean villains of The Time Machine, the Morlocks, as memorably depicted in George Pal’s 1960 adaptation!

In reality however this is just a disgusting plug for my forthcoming article tomorrow in which I delve into the creature designs in every version of the Time Machine in Never Mind The Morlocks!

Stay safe and have an awesome night, y’all!

