The Game Awards 2020 Live Chat

Every year in early January, The Avocado hosts the Peelys, (dis)honouring the worst in pop culture from the previous year. And every year in mid December, professional video game hype man Geoff Keighley hosts the Keighleys (better known by their official name “The Game Awards”), honouring the best in gaming that the year had to offer. It’s also an opportunity for major publishers to make world premiere announcements for titles they have in the pipeline.

You can watch the awards in the embedded stream below, starting at 6:30 PM EST.

A full list of nominees is available here.

Alright, let’s live chat about this sucker!

