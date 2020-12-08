Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Natalie Flores, a video game reporter.

In the news:

–Elliot Page, known for his work in Umbrella Academy and Juno, has come out as trans

–SCOTUS Lets Oregon School’s Trans-Inclusive Policy Stay in Place

Today’s project of the day is Downtown Boys’ album Cost of Living.

Optional Topic: What is something that isn’t queer (trans, gay, etc or whatever letter you represent) but feels like it is?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...