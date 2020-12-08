Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 8

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Cody, an assistant editor, went to San Diego Comic-Con for 11 years;

Kristen, a graduate student, goes to tide pools to visit sea hares; and

John, a communications manager, finished “Moby-Dick” after 15 years. John is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,199.

Everyone had a chance on a DD, but only Kristen was correct, as she led into FJ with $15,800 vs. $11,400 for Cody and $7,000 for John.

DD1 – $800 – COLLABS – The so-called Glorious or Bloodless Revolution of 1688 put this pair on the throne of England (Cody lost $4,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – ENERGY – The theory that the total amount of energy in the universe is constant is the first law of this branch of physics (John lost $2,400 from his score of $6,200 vs. $8,600 for Cody.)

DD3 – $1,200 – AUTHORS’ ALMA MATERS – One of his professors at Cornell was William Strunk Jr. whose “Elements of Style” he would later revise (Kristen won $4,000 from her total of $11,000 vs. $10,200 for Cody.)

FJ – THE ANCIENT WORLD – He got to propose his own sentence & joked that since he was actually a benefactor of the state, he should get free meals!

Kristen and John were correct on FJ, with Kristin adding $7,001 to win with $22,801.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one took a guess that the wife of Napoleon sought by a middle-row clue was Joséphine.

That’s before our time: The players couldn’t name the composing team from “My Fair Lady” & “Camelot” (Lerner and Loewe), or in LIVE ALBUMS, identify a photo of the rocker who “showed us the way” and “came alive” in the 70s, Peter Frampton.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are William and Mary? DD2 – What is thermodynamics? DD3 – Who was E.B. White? FJ – Who was Socrates?

